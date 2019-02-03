Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 3, 2019 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday, Feb. 3
EAST

Maine 62, New Hampshire 53

Quinnipiac 84, Niagara 73

UConn 76, East Carolina 52

Villanova 77, Georgetown 65

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
SOUTH

Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37

MIDWEST

Creighton 76, Xavier 54

Ill.-Chicago 69, N. Kentucky 67

Nebraska-Omaha 90, North Dakota 72

Purdue 73, Minnesota 63

Wright St. 79, IUPUI 74

FAR WEST

S. Dakota St. 92, Denver 82

Stanford 84, California 81

UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.