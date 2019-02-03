Maine 62, New Hampshire 53
Quinnipiac 84, Niagara 73
UConn 76, East Carolina 52
Villanova 77, Georgetown 65
Clemson 64, Wake Forest 37
Creighton 76, Xavier 54
Ill.-Chicago 69, N. Kentucky 67
Nebraska-Omaha 90, North Dakota 72
Purdue 73, Minnesota 63
Wright St. 79, IUPUI 74
S. Dakota St. 92, Denver 82
Stanford 84, California 81
UC Santa Barbara 75, Hawaii 54
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.