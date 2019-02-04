Monday, Feb. 4 EAST

Colgate 84, Lehigh 62

Delaware St. 70, SC State 68

Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT

Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Siena 61, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53

Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57

Jackson St. 65, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 64

MIDWEST

Penn St. 59, Northwestern 52

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 84, Alabama A&M 74

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, N. Arizona 64

___

