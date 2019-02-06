Wednesday, Feb. 6 EAST

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Holy Cross 56, Army 42

Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Navy 77, American U. 67

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Temple 81, UConn 63

SOUTH

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

MIDWEST

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

