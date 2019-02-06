Fordham 85, UMass 67
Holy Cross 56, Army 42
Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62
Navy 77, American U. 67
Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59
Temple 81, UConn 63
Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42
Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64
Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73
Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55
Miami 62, Notre Dame 47
Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49
Maryland 60, Nebraska 45
