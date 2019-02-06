Wednesday, Feb. 6 EAST

Bucknell 84, Loyola (Md.) 72

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Georgetown 76, Providence 67

Hartford 70, UMBC 61

Holy Cross 56, Army 42

Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Navy 77, American U. 67

St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Temple 81, UConn 63

VCU 60, George Washington 50

Vermont 86, Maine 63

Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT

SOUTH

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Georgia Southern 103, Louisiana-Lafayette 86

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Georgia St. 76

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Mississippi 75, Texas A&M 71

New Orleans 81, Northwestern St. 73, OT

Richmond 81, George Mason 67

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

MIDWEST

Bradley 79, N. Iowa 71

Indiana St. 85, Evansville 62

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 59

N. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 70

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 75, Lamar 64

SE Louisiana 64, Texas A&M-CC 58

Sam Houston St. 77, McNeese St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 79, Houston Baptist 77

Texas 84, Baylor 72

FAR WEST

Air Force 81, Wyoming 76

Colorado 84, UCLA 73

