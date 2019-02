By The Associated Press

Friday, Feb. 8 EAST

Canisius 81, Rider 80

Cornell 83, Dartmouth 80

Harvard 98, Columbia 96, 3OT

Marist 79, Niagara 58

Penn 92, Brown 82

Quinnipiac 66, Iona 65

Saint Joseph’s 91, Saint Louis 61

Siena 51, Manhattan 49

Yale 74, Princeton 60

SOUTH

Louisiana-Monroe 88, Georgia Southern 79

