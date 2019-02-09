Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61
Bucknell 82, Boston U. 76
Butler 73, Georgetown 69
Colgate 75, Loyola (Md.) 72
Duquesne 74, Fordham 66
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 49
Providence 70, St. John’s 56
UMass 54, Davidson 51
Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49
Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75
Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51
Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 67
Mississippi 80, Georgia 64
North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT
Samford 84, VMI 77, OT
Ball St. 79, W. Michigan 59
Ill.-Chicago 76, IUPUI 75
Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72
Miami (Ohio) 79, Ohio 59
Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52
Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55
Tulsa 76, Temple 58
Boise St. 105, San Jose St. 57
