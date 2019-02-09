Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 9, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Feb. 9
EAST

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61

Bucknell 82, Boston U. 76

Butler 73, Georgetown 69

Colgate 75, Loyola (Md.) 72

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Duquesne 74, Fordham 66

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 49

Providence 70, St. John’s 56

UMass 54, Davidson 51

Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75

Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51

Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 67

Mississippi 80, Georgia 64

North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT

Samford 84, VMI 77, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 79, W. Michigan 59

Ill.-Chicago 76, IUPUI 75

Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72

Miami (Ohio) 79, Ohio 59

Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52

Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 76, Temple 58

FAR WEST

Boise St. 105, San Jose St. 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.