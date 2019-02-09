Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

February 9, 2019 5:00 pm
 
Saturday, Feb. 9
EAST

American U. 71, Army 68

Binghamton 68, New Hampshire 61

Bucknell 82, Boston U. 76

Butler 73, Georgetown 69

Colgate 75, Loyola (Md.) 72

Duquesne 74, Fordham 66

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Fairfield 49

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 76

Providence 70, St. John’s 56

Syracuse 67, Boston College 56

UMass 54, Davidson 51

VCU 85, St. Bonaventure 55

Vermont 67, Albany (NY) 49

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 85, UNC-Asheville 75

Clemson 59, Virginia Tech 51

Kentucky 71, Mississippi St. 67

LSU 83, Auburn 78

Mississippi 80, Georgia 64

North Carolina 88, Miami 85, OT

Samford 84, VMI 77, OT

Winthrop 101, Hampton 91

MIDWEST

Ball St. 79, W. Michigan 59

E. Michigan 57, N. Illinois 49

Ill.-Chicago 76, IUPUI 75

Kansas 84, Oklahoma St. 72

Marquette 66, Villanova 65

Miami (Ohio) 79, Ohio 59

Michigan 61, Wisconsin 52

Michigan St. 79, Minnesota 55

TCU 92, Iowa St. 83

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 78, Appalachian St. 68

Tulsa 76, Temple 58

FAR WEST

Boise St. 105, San Jose St. 57

Wyoming 74, Colorado St. 66

