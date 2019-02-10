Sunday, Feb. 10 EAST

Canisius 64, St. Peter’s 60

Iona 79, Niagara 76

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67

Siena 59, Rider 57

UMBC 67, Maine 66

SOUTH

George Mason 84, La Salle 76

Memphis 78, UConn 71

South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT

MIDWEST

Iowa 80, Northwestern 79

Loyola of Chicago 56, Valparaiso 51

Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65

Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52

Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 65, Cincinnati 58

UCF 71, SMU 65

FAR WEST

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

