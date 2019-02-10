Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 10, 2019 9:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday, Feb. 10
EAST

Canisius 64, St. Peter’s 60

Iona 79, Niagara 76

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67

Siena 59, Rider 57

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UMBC 67, Maine 66

SOUTH

George Mason 84, La Salle 76

Memphis 78, UConn 71

South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT

MIDWEST

Iowa 80, Northwestern 79

Loyola of Chicago 56, Valparaiso 51

Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65

Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52

Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72

SOUTHWEST

Houston 65, Cincinnati 58

UCF 71, SMU 65

FAR WEST

UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.