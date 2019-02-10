Canisius 64, St. Peter’s 60
Iona 79, Niagara 76
Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 67
Siena 59, Rider 57
UMBC 67, Maine 66
George Mason 84, La Salle 76
Memphis 78, UConn 71
South Florida 72, East Carolina 68, OT
Iowa 80, Northwestern 79
Loyola of Chicago 56, Valparaiso 51
Missouri St. 66, Illinois St. 65
Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 59
Ohio St. 55, Indiana 52
Oral Roberts 86, South Dakota 72
Houston 65, Cincinnati 58
UCF 71, SMU 65
Oregon 69, Stanford 46
UC Davis 61, UC Santa Barbara 57
___
