Monday, Feb. 11 EAST

Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75

SOUTH

Alabama St. 82, MVSU 59

Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Alabama A&M 60

Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 53

Advertisement

Howard 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52

Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54

SC State 85, Coppin St. 84

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 67

Virginia 69, North Carolina 61

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 59, Oklahoma 53

Kansas 82, TCU 77, OT

FAR WEST

Sacramento St. 78, Portland St. 67

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.