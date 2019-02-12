Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75
Alabama St. 82, MVSU 59
Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Alabama A&M 60
Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 53
Howard 79, Bethune-Cookman 73
NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52
Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54
SC State 85, Coppin St. 84
Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85
Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 67
Virginia 69, North Carolina 61
Baylor 59, Oklahoma 53
Kansas 82, TCU 77, OT
Sacramento St. 78, Portland St. 67
___
