College Basketball Scores

February 12, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Tuesday, Feb. 12
EAST

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57

Davidson 79, Fordham 69

Penn St. 75, Michigan 69

Quinnipiac 98, Rider 88, OT

St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph’s 51

St. John’s 77, Butler 73, OT

SOUTH

LSU 73, Kentucky 71

Maryland 70, Purdue 56

Mississippi St. 81, Alabama 62

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Cent. Michigan 72

Buffalo 76, Akron 70

Drake 72, S. Illinois 69

E. Michigan 66, Ohio 57

Marquette 92, DePaul 73

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59

W. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 74

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 73, Georgia 56

