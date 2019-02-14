Thursday, Feb. 14 EAST

Delaware 78, Towson 71, 2OT

Houston 71, UConn 63

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Robert Morris 62

Sacred Heart 105, Bryant 104

Advertisement

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

St. Francis Brooklyn 83, LIU Brooklyn 76

Wagner 63, CCSU 57

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Tennessee St. 66

ETSU 91, The Citadel 83

FAU 57, North Texas 47

FIU 86, Rice 65

Furman 67, UNC-Greensboro 57

Hofstra 99, Coll. of Charleston 95

James Madison 71, Drexel 69

Louisiana Tech 71, UTEP 57

Mercer 74, W. Carolina 65

Morehead St. 78, E. Kentucky 72

Northeastern 81, UNC-Wilmington 77

Southern Miss. 78, UTSA 71

Tulsa 80, Tulane 57

W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63

Wofford 95, VMI 84

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 62

E. Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Green Bay 66, Oakland 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Cleveland St. 77

Illinois 63, Ohio St. 56

Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 63

N. Dakota St. 85, Oral Roberts 73

Nebraska-Omaha 85, S. Dakota St. 84

Rio Grande 59, Seattle 44

UMKC 87, Grand Canyon 75, OT

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

UALR 56, Texas-Arlington 52

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.