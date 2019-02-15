Thursday, Feb. 14 EAST

Delaware 78, Towson 71, 2OT

Houston 71, UConn 63

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Robert Morris 62

Sacred Heart 105, Bryant 104

Advertisement

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

St. Francis Brooklyn 83, LIU Brooklyn 76

Wagner 63, CCSU 57

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Tennessee St. 66

ETSU 91, The Citadel 83

FAU 57, North Texas 47

FIU 86, Rice 65

Furman 67, UNC-Greensboro 57

Hofstra 99, Coll. of Charleston 95

Jacksonville St. 67, Tennessee Tech 57

James Madison 71, Drexel 69

Louisiana Tech 71, UTEP 57

Mercer 74, W. Carolina 65

Morehead St. 78, E. Kentucky 72

Murray St. 73, Austin Peay 71

Northeastern 81, UNC-Wilmington 77

Southern Miss. 78, UTSA 71

Tulsa 80, Tulane 57

UAB 77, Marshall 68

UT Martin 81, SE Missouri 72

W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63

Wofford 95, VMI 84

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 62

Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84

E. Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Green Bay 66, Oakland 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Cleveland St. 77

Illinois 63, Ohio St. 56

Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 63

N. Dakota St. 85, Oral Roberts 73

Nebraska-Omaha 85, S. Dakota St. 84

Rio Grande 59, Seattle 44

UMKC 87, Grand Canyon 75, OT

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 84, Arkansas St. 74

UALR 56, Texas-Arlington 52

FAR WEST

BYU 88, San Diego 82, OT

Gonzaga 73, Loyola Marymount 60

Montana 83, Weber St. 80

Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76

N. Colorado 75, Idaho 47

New Mexico St. 84, Utah Valley 77

Portland St. 103, N. Arizona 94

Purdue Fort Wayne 94, Denver 81

Sacramento St. 84, S. Utah 73

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, Santa Clara 55

San Francisco 89, Pepperdine 77

UC Riverside 71, UC Santa Barbara 57

Utah 83, Arizona 76

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.