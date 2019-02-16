Listen Live Sports

February 16, 2019 12:01 am
 
Friday, Feb. 15
EAST

Canisius 72, Fairfield 68

Cornell 70, Brown 66, OT

Harvard 78, Princeton 69

Iona 62, St. Peter’s 46

Manhattan 64, Niagara 60

Marist 63, Quinnipiac 61

Penn 82, Dartmouth 79, OT

Rider 81, Monmouth (NJ) 72

Yale 70, Columbia 64

SOUTH

Davidson 80, Saint Joseph’s 72

Georgia Southern 76, Troy 51

Georgia St. 90, South Alabama 81

MIDWEST

Buffalo 88, Toledo 82

Wright St. 81, N. Kentucky 77

FAR WEST

Hawaii 75, Cal Poly 54

