By The Associated Press

Saturday, Feb. 16 EAST

Duquesne 85, George Washington 69

Holy Cross 72, Bucknell 71

UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66

SOUTH

Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 53

Louisville 56, Clemson 55

North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

MIDWEST

Green Bay 82, Detroit 73

Michigan 65, Maryland 52

S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 71, TCU 62

