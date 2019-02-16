Saturday, Feb. 16 EAST

Duquesne 85, George Washington 69

Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT

Holy Cross 72, Bucknell 71

LIU Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 84

Navy 79, Army 68

Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64

Towson 92, Drexel 77

UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66

Xavier 75, Providence 61

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 88, Coastal Carolina 79

Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 53

FAU 60, Rice 41

FIU 69, North Texas 59

Florida 71, Alabama 53

Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47

Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 67

Louisville 56, Clemson 55

Marshall 98, Middle Tennessee 93

North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

Old Dominion 73, Charlotte 60

South Carolina 84, Texas A&M 77

Southern Miss. 77, UTEP 47

UAB 68, W. Kentucky 60

Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

W. Carolina 103, The Citadel 82

MIDWEST

Ball St. 57, Akron 56

Grand Canyon 90, Chicago St. 59

Green Bay 82, Detroit 73

Michigan 65, Maryland 52

Minnesota 84, Indiana 63

S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 57

South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 67

UT Martin 73, SIU-Edwardsville 69

W. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 79, OT

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 71, TCU 62

Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57

Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

