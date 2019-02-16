Duquesne 85, George Washington 69
Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT
Holy Cross 72, Bucknell 71
LIU Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 84
Navy 79, Army 68
Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64
Towson 92, Drexel 77
UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66
Xavier 75, Providence 61
Appalachian St. 88, Coastal Carolina 79
Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 53
FAU 60, Rice 41
FIU 69, North Texas 59
Florida 71, Alabama 53
Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47
Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 67
Louisville 56, Clemson 55
Marshall 98, Middle Tennessee 93
North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57
Old Dominion 73, Charlotte 60
South Carolina 84, Texas A&M 77
Southern Miss. 77, UTEP 47
UAB 68, W. Kentucky 60
Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54
W. Carolina 103, The Citadel 82
Ball St. 57, Akron 56
Grand Canyon 90, Chicago St. 59
Green Bay 82, Detroit 73
Michigan 65, Maryland 52
Minnesota 84, Indiana 63
S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 57
South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 67
UT Martin 73, SIU-Edwardsville 69
W. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 79, OT
Oklahoma 71, TCU 62
Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57
Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61
