Saturday, Feb. 16 EAST

Colgate 83, American U. 81, OT

Coppin St. 58, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Duquesne 85, George Washington 69

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Bryant 84

Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT

Holy Cross 72, Bucknell 71

LIU Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 84

Lehigh 84, Boston U. 79

Navy 79, Army 68

North Florida 64, NJIT 63

St. Francis Brooklyn 90, CCSU 79

Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64

Towson 92, Drexel 77

UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66

Vermont 77, Hartford 75

Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64

Wagner 58, Mount St. Mary’s 56

Xavier 75, Providence 61

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 88, Coastal Carolina 79

Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 53

Austin Peay 73, Morehead St. 70

Bethune-Cookman 98, SC State 73

Charleston Southern 53, Radford 52

Coll. of Charleston 88, Northeastern 79, OT

ETSU 88, Mercer 69

FAU 60, Rice 41

FIU 69, North Texas 59

Florida 71, Alabama 53

Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47

Furman 96, VMI 62

Gardner-Webb 64, Winthrop 60

Liberty 80, North Alabama 70

Lipscomb 83, Kennesaw St. 67

Longwood 83, SC-Upstate 79, OT

Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 67

Louisville 56, Clemson 55

MVSU 76, Alcorn St. 68

Marshall 98, Middle Tennessee 93

Mississippi 75, Missouri 65

NC A&T 85, Howard 81

New Orleans 68, Texas A&M-CC 58

North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57

Northwestern St. 87, Stephen F. Austin 72

Old Dominion 73, Charlotte 60

Presbyterian 76, Campbell 71

SE Louisiana 88, McNeese St. 52

Samford 80, Chattanooga 76, OT

South Carolina 84, Texas A&M 77

Southern Miss. 77, UTEP 47

Stetson 67, Florida Gulf Coast 55

UAB 68, W. Kentucky 60

Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54

W. Carolina 103, The Citadel 82

MIDWEST

Ball St. 57, Akron 56

Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 67

Cent. Michigan 87, Ohio 80

Drake 84, Valparaiso 79

Grand Canyon 90, Chicago St. 59

Green Bay 82, Detroit 73

Iowa St. 78, Kansas St. 64

Kansas 78, West Virginia 53

Michigan 65, Maryland 52

Minnesota 84, Indiana 63

Nebraska-Omaha 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 71

Purdue 76, Penn St. 64

S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 77

S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 57

SE Missouri 88, E. Illinois 79

Saint Louis 62, La Salle 49

South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 67

UT Martin 73, SIU-Edwardsville 69

VCU 69, Dayton 68

W. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 79, OT

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 68, Incarnate Word 48

Arkansas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 79

Lamar 75, Sam Houston St. 72

Oklahoma 71, TCU 62

Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57

Texas State 67, UALR 60

Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61

FAR WEST

BYU 70, Loyola Marymount 62

E. Washington 88, N. Colorado 78, OT

UNLV 71, San Jose St. 64

Utah St. 76, Air Force 62

