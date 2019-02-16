Colgate 83, American U. 81, OT
Coppin St. 58, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Duquesne 85, George Washington 69
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Bryant 84
Fordham 66, Rhode Island 63, OT
Holy Cross 72, Bucknell 71
LIU Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 84
Lehigh 84, Boston U. 79
Navy 79, Army 68
North Florida 64, NJIT 63
St. Francis Brooklyn 90, CCSU 79
Stony Brook 66, New Hampshire 64
Towson 92, Drexel 77
UMBC 70, Mass.-Lowell 66
Vermont 77, Hartford 75
Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 64
Wagner 58, Mount St. Mary’s 56
Xavier 75, Providence 61
Appalachian St. 88, Coastal Carolina 79
Auburn 64, Vanderbilt 53
Austin Peay 73, Morehead St. 70
Bethune-Cookman 98, SC State 73
Charleston Southern 53, Radford 52
Coll. of Charleston 88, Northeastern 79, OT
ETSU 88, Mercer 69
FAU 60, Rice 41
FIU 69, North Texas 59
Florida 71, Alabama 53
Florida St. 69, Georgia Tech 47
Furman 96, VMI 62
Gardner-Webb 64, Winthrop 60
Liberty 80, North Alabama 70
Lipscomb 83, Kennesaw St. 67
Longwood 83, SC-Upstate 79, OT
Louisiana Tech 72, UTSA 67
Louisville 56, Clemson 55
MVSU 76, Alcorn St. 68
Marshall 98, Middle Tennessee 93
Mississippi 75, Missouri 65
NC A&T 85, Howard 81
New Orleans 68, Texas A&M-CC 58
North Carolina 95, Wake Forest 57
Northwestern St. 87, Stephen F. Austin 72
Old Dominion 73, Charlotte 60
Presbyterian 76, Campbell 71
SE Louisiana 88, McNeese St. 52
Samford 80, Chattanooga 76, OT
South Carolina 84, Texas A&M 77
Southern Miss. 77, UTEP 47
Stetson 67, Florida Gulf Coast 55
UAB 68, W. Kentucky 60
Virginia 60, Notre Dame 54
W. Carolina 103, The Citadel 82
Ball St. 57, Akron 56
Bowling Green 87, N. Illinois 67
Cent. Michigan 87, Ohio 80
Drake 84, Valparaiso 79
Grand Canyon 90, Chicago St. 59
Green Bay 82, Detroit 73
Iowa St. 78, Kansas St. 64
Kansas 78, West Virginia 53
Michigan 65, Maryland 52
Minnesota 84, Indiana 63
Nebraska-Omaha 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 71
Purdue 76, Penn St. 64
S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 77
S. Illinois 79, Indiana St. 57
SE Missouri 88, E. Illinois 79
Saint Louis 62, La Salle 49
South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 67
UT Martin 73, SIU-Edwardsville 69
VCU 69, Dayton 68
W. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 79, OT
Abilene Christian 68, Incarnate Word 48
Arkansas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 79
Lamar 75, Sam Houston St. 72
Oklahoma 71, TCU 62
Texas 69, Oklahoma St. 57
Texas State 67, UALR 60
Texas Tech 86, Baylor 61
BYU 70, Loyola Marymount 62
E. Washington 88, N. Colorado 78, OT
UNLV 71, San Jose St. 64
Utah St. 76, Air Force 62
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.