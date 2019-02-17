Sunday, Feb. 17 EAST

Albany (NY) 63, Maine 54

Lafayette 69, Loyola (Md.) 64

Manhattan 70, Canisius 65

Marist 75, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Niagara 78, Fairfield 73

Quinnipiac 107, Siena 100, 3OT

Rider 71, St. Peter’s 65

St. Bonaventure 79, George Mason 56

St. John’s 71, Villanova 65

SOUTH

Houston 85, Tulane 50

Tulsa 77, East Carolina 73, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 72, Wichita St. 62

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44

Missouri St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 61

N. Iowa 73, Evansville 58

Seton Hall 81, Creighton 75

FAR WEST

Hawaii 87, UC Riverside 64

UC Irvine 83, UC Santa Barbara 70

