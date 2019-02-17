Albany (NY) 63, Maine 54
Lafayette 69, Loyola (Md.) 64
Manhattan 70, Canisius 65
Marist 75, Monmouth (NJ) 67
Niagara 78, Fairfield 73
Quinnipiac 107, Siena 100, 3OT
Rider 71, St. Peter’s 65
St. Bonaventure 79, George Mason 56
St. John’s 71, Villanova 65
Houston 85, Tulane 50
Tulsa 77, East Carolina 73, OT
Cincinnati 72, Wichita St. 62
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44
Missouri St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 61
N. Iowa 73, Evansville 58
Seton Hall 81, Creighton 75
Hawaii 87, UC Riverside 64
UC Irvine 83, UC Santa Barbara 70
