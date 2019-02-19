Monday, Feb. 18 EAST

Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60

Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51

SOUTH

MVSU 70, Southern U. 59

NC Central 98, Howard 90

Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58

Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87

SC State 57, Florida A&M 54

Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65

Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62

Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Idaho 57

