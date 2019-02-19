Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 19, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday, Feb. 18
EAST

Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60

Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51

SOUTH

MVSU 70, Southern U. 59

NC Central 98, Howard 90

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58

Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87

SC State 57, Florida A&M 54

Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65

Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62

Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Idaho 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.