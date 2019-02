By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Feb. 19 EAST

Buffalo 114, Ohio 67

Colgate 75, Bucknell 64

Iona 81, Quinnipiac 77

Penn St. 95, Nebraska 71

Advertisement

Siena 72, St. Peter’s 62

SOUTH

Dayton 74, Davidson 73

South Carolina 79, Mississippi 64

Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 73, Akron 69

Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 74

E. Michigan 76, Toledo 69

Miami (Ohio) 69, Ball St. 66

Purdue 48, Indiana 46

Rio Grande 85, Wayland Baptist 66

Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.