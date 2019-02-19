Tuesday, Feb. 19 EAST

Buffalo 114, Ohio 67

Colgate 75, Bucknell 64

Iona 81, Quinnipiac 77

Penn St. 95, Nebraska 71

Advertisement

Siena 72, St. Peter’s 62

SOUTH

Dayton 74, Davidson 73

South Carolina 79, Mississippi 64

Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46

VCU 76, Rhode Island 42

MIDWEST

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 69

Bowling Green 73, Akron 69

Cent. Michigan 84, Kent St. 74

Drake 77, Bradley 68

E. Michigan 76, Toledo 69

Maryland 66, Iowa 65

Miami (Ohio) 69, Ball St. 66

Purdue 48, Indiana 46

Rio Grande 85, Wayland Baptist 66

Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 65, Alabama 56

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 80, Texas A&M International 42

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.