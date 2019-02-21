George Washington 79, UMass 67
Georgetown 85, Villanova 73
Lafayette 70, American U. 68
Lehigh 91, Army 81
NJIT 82, Stetson 77
Providence 78, St. John’s 59
St. Bonaventure 62, La Salle 60
Syracuse 69, Louisville 49
Xavier 70, Seton Hall 69
Auburn 79, Arkansas 56
Florida 82, LSU 77, OT
Florida Gulf Coast 67, Lipscomb 61
Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 65
McNeese St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 75, OT
Memphis 102, Tulane 76
Mississippi St. 68, Georgia 67
NC State 89, Boston College 80, OT
New Orleans 89, SE Louisiana 68
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 61
North Carolina 88, Duke 72
North Florida 80, Jacksonville 73, OT
Richmond 72, Fordham 69
Creighton 79, DePaul 67
Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 50
Loyola of Chicago 70, Evansville 58
Marquette 79, Butler 69
Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60
N. Iowa 63, Missouri St. 43
Nebraska-Omaha 77, W. Illinois 63
Ohio St. 63, Northwestern 49
South Dakota 72, Denver 45
Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 52
Houston Baptist 92, Northwestern St. 54
Lamar 76, Incarnate Word 58
Sam Houston St. 84, Nicholls 74, OT
Texas A&M-CC 65, Stephen F. Austin 55
Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 60
Air Force 64, Fresno St. 61
Arizona St. 80, Stanford 62
Colorado St. 91, San Jose St. 70
Long Beach St. 80, CS Northridge 78
Washington 62, Utah 45
Washington St. 76, Colorado 74
