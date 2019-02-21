Wednesday, Feb. 20 EAST

George Washington 79, UMass 67

Georgetown 85, Villanova 73

Lafayette 70, American U. 68

Lehigh 91, Army 81

NJIT 82, Stetson 77

Providence 78, St. John’s 59

St. Bonaventure 62, La Salle 60

Syracuse 69, Louisville 49

Xavier 70, Seton Hall 69

SOUTH

Auburn 79, Arkansas 56

Florida 82, LSU 77, OT

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Lipscomb 61

Georgia Tech 73, Pittsburgh 65

McNeese St. 83, Cent. Arkansas 75, OT

Memphis 102, Tulane 76

Mississippi St. 68, Georgia 67

NC State 89, Boston College 80, OT

New Orleans 89, SE Louisiana 68

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 61

North Carolina 88, Duke 72

North Florida 80, Jacksonville 73, OT

Richmond 72, Fordham 69

MIDWEST

Creighton 79, DePaul 67

Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 50

Loyola of Chicago 70, Evansville 58

Marquette 79, Butler 69

Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60

N. Iowa 63, Missouri St. 43

Nebraska-Omaha 77, W. Illinois 63

Ohio St. 63, Northwestern 49

South Dakota 72, Denver 45

Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 52

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 92, Northwestern St. 54

Lamar 76, Incarnate Word 58

Sam Houston St. 84, Nicholls 74, OT

Texas A&M-CC 65, Stephen F. Austin 55

Wichita St. 81, Tulsa 60

FAR WEST

Air Force 64, Fresno St. 61

Arizona St. 80, Stanford 62

Colorado St. 91, San Jose St. 70

Long Beach St. 80, CS Northridge 78

Washington 62, Utah 45

Washington St. 76, Colorado 74

