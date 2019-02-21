Albany (NY) 74, Stony Brook 70
Binghamton 81, Mass.-Lowell 66
Bryant 67, Wagner 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Sacred Heart 63
Hartford 70, New Hampshire 50
Hofstra 91, Towson 82, 2OT
Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 70
Mount St. Mary’s 79, CCSU 66
Northeastern 76, James Madison 60
Robert Morris 62, LIU Brooklyn 49
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 71
UMBC 65, Vermont 56
Belmont 99, E. Illinois 58
Charleston Southern 92, SC-Upstate 60
Chattanooga 68, The Citadel 65
ETSU 94, VMI 70
Elon 84, UNC-Wilmington 77
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 55
Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 74
Georgia St. 80, Appalachian St. 75
Hampton 86, Longwood 66
Mercer 65, Samford 62
N. Kentucky 76, Youngstown St. 69
Radford 87, Winthrop 81
UNC-Greensboro 79, W. Carolina 76, OT
William & Mary 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT
Cincinnati 60, UCF 55
Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 83
Wright St. 87, Cleveland St. 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Texas-Arlington 64
Louisiana-Monroe 63, Texas State 60
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.