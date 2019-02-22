Albany (NY) 74, Stony Brook 70
Binghamton 81, Mass.-Lowell 66
Bryant 67, Wagner 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Sacred Heart 63
Hartford 70, New Hampshire 50
Hofstra 91, Towson 82, 2OT
Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 70
Mount St. Mary’s 79, CCSU 66
Northeastern 76, James Madison 60
Robert Morris 62, LIU Brooklyn 49
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 71
UMBC 65, Vermont 56
Austin Peay 83, SE Missouri 70
Belmont 99, E. Illinois 58
Campbell 61, High Point 48
Charleston Southern 92, SC-Upstate 60
Chattanooga 68, The Citadel 65
E. Kentucky 67, Tennessee Tech 66
ETSU 94, VMI 70
Elon 84, UNC-Wilmington 77
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 55
Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 74
Georgia St. 80, Appalachian St. 75
Hampton 86, Longwood 66
Jacksonville St. 65, Morehead St. 64
Mercer 65, Samford 62
Murray St. 85, UT Martin 75
N. Kentucky 76, Youngstown St. 69
Radford 87, Winthrop 81
SIU-Edwardsville 85, Tennessee St. 84
UNC-Greensboro 79, W. Carolina 76, OT
William & Mary 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT
Cincinnati 60, UCF 55
Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 83
Wright St. 87, Cleveland St. 61
Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Texas-Arlington 64
Louisiana-Monroe 63, Texas State 60
SMU 77, UConn 59
Arizona 76, California 51
Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64
Grand Canyon 91, California Baptist 58
N. Arizona 75, Idaho 54
S. Utah 76, E. Washington 62
Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 76
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 32
San Diego 63, Portland 52
San Francisco 77, BYU 71
Southern Cal 66, Oregon 49
UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 47
Utah Valley 103, Chicago St. 71
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.