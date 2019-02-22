Thursday, Feb. 21 EAST

Albany (NY) 74, Stony Brook 70

Binghamton 81, Mass.-Lowell 66

Bryant 67, Wagner 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 81, Sacred Heart 63

Hartford 70, New Hampshire 50

Hofstra 91, Towson 82, 2OT

Loyola (Md.) 79, Navy 70

Mount St. Mary’s 79, CCSU 66

Northeastern 76, James Madison 60

Robert Morris 62, LIU Brooklyn 49

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 71

UMBC 65, Vermont 56

SOUTH

Austin Peay 83, SE Missouri 70

Belmont 99, E. Illinois 58

Campbell 61, High Point 48

Charleston Southern 92, SC-Upstate 60

Chattanooga 68, The Citadel 65

E. Kentucky 67, Tennessee Tech 66

ETSU 94, VMI 70

Elon 84, UNC-Wilmington 77

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Asheville 55

Georgia Southern 79, Coastal Carolina 74

Georgia St. 80, Appalachian St. 75

Hampton 86, Longwood 66

Jacksonville St. 65, Morehead St. 64

Mercer 65, Samford 62

Murray St. 85, UT Martin 75

N. Kentucky 76, Youngstown St. 69

Radford 87, Winthrop 81

SIU-Edwardsville 85, Tennessee St. 84

UNC-Greensboro 79, W. Carolina 76, OT

William & Mary 86, Coll. of Charleston 84, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 60, UCF 55

Michigan 69, Minnesota 60

S. Dakota St. 92, Purdue Fort Wayne 83

Wright St. 87, Cleveland St. 61

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 76, Texas-Arlington 64

Louisiana-Monroe 63, Texas State 60

SMU 77, UConn 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 76, California 51

Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64

Grand Canyon 91, California Baptist 58

N. Arizona 75, Idaho 54

S. Utah 76, E. Washington 62

Sacramento St. 78, Weber St. 76

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 32

San Diego 63, Portland 52

San Francisco 77, BYU 71

Southern Cal 66, Oregon 49

UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 47

Utah Valley 103, Chicago St. 71

___

