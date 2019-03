By The Associated Press

Saturday, Feb. 23 EAST

LIU Brooklyn 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Marquette 76, Providence 58

Northeastern 73, Towson 58

Temple 84, Tulsa 73

Advertisement

SOUTH

Clemson 76, Boston College 66

LSU 82, Tennessee 80, OT

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

MIDWEST

Penn St. 83, Illinois 76

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 69, Texas 67

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.