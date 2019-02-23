Saturday, Feb. 23 EAST

Colgate 93, Navy 71

LIU Brooklyn 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Marquette 76, Providence 58

Northeastern 73, Towson 58

Richmond 84, La Salle 75

Temple 84, Tulsa 73

SOUTH

Clemson 76, Boston College 66

Kentucky 80, Auburn 53

LSU 82, Tennessee 80, OT

Miami 80, Georgia Tech 65

Old Dominion 67, W. Kentucky 63

The Citadel 87, Samford 83, OT

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Miami (Ohio) 58

Penn St. 83, Illinois 76

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 69, Texas 67

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 83, Wyoming 48

___

