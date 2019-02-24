Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
American U. 77, Army 66
Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71
UCF 95, SMU 48
IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68
Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.