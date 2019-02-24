Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 24, 2019 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Feb. 24
EAST

American U. 77, Army 66

Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71

SOUTH

UCF 95, SMU 48

MIDWEST

IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68

