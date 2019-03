By The Associated Press

Sunday, Feb. 24 EAST

American U. 77, Army 66

Bucknell 118, Lafayette 76

Cincinnati 64, UConn 60

Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71

Advertisement

Iona 87, Canisius 80

Quinnipiac 68, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Siena 67, Marist 55

St. Peter’s 78, Niagara 60

SOUTH

UCF 95, SMU 48

MIDWEST

IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68

Illinois St. 67, Drake 60

Xavier 66, Villanova 54

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.