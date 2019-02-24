Sunday, Feb. 24 EAST

American U. 77, Army 66

Bucknell 118, Lafayette 76

Cincinnati 64, UConn 60

Fairfield 72, Manhattan 59

Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71

Iona 87, Canisius 80

Quinnipiac 68, Monmouth (NJ) 56

Rutgers 68, Minnesota 64

Siena 67, Marist 55

St. Peter’s 78, Niagara 60

SOUTH

NC State 94, Wake Forest 74

UCF 95, SMU 48

UNC-Greensboro 60, ETSU 59

MIDWEST

IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68

Ill.-Chicago 74, Milwaukee 59

Illinois St. 67, Drake 60

Michigan St. 77, Michigan 70

S. Illinois 63, Loyola of Chicago 53

Xavier 66, Villanova 54

FAR WEST

Arizona 70, Stanford 54

Arizona St. 69, California 59

