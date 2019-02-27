Buffalo 77, Akron 64
Dayton 72, UMass 48
Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53
West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3OT
Alabama 68, South Carolina 62
Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66
LSU 66, Texas A&M 55
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59
Memphis 81, Temple 73
Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49
North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55
North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85
North Florida 77, Stetson 67
VCU 71, Saint Louis 65
Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72
Wake Forest 76, Miami 75
Cent. Michigan 77, E. Michigan 66
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2OT
Kent St. 78, Ohio 73
Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 69
N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 65
Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70
Providence 73, Butler 67, OT
Toledo 80, Ball St. 72
San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 82
Utah St. 70, San Diego St. 54
Utah Valley 77, Seattle 68
