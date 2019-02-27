Tuesday, Feb. 26 EAST

Buffalo 77, Akron 64

Dayton 72, UMass 48

Rhode Island 80, George Washington 53

West Virginia 104, TCU 96, 3OT

SOUTH

Alabama 68, South Carolina 62

Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66

LSU 66, Texas A&M 55

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 59

Memphis 81, Temple 73

Mississippi St. 68, Missouri 49

North Alabama 69, Jacksonville 55

North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85

North Florida 77, Stetson 67

VCU 71, Saint Louis 65

Virginia Tech 77, Duke 72

Wake Forest 76, Miami 75

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 77, E. Michigan 66

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 73, 2OT

Kent St. 78, Ohio 73

Miami (Ohio) 82, Bowling Green 69

N. Illinois 70, W. Michigan 65

Ohio St. 90, Iowa 70

Providence 73, Butler 67, OT

Toledo 80, Ball St. 72

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 82

Utah St. 70, San Diego St. 54

Utah Valley 77, Seattle 68

