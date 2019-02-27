Wednesday, Feb. 27 EAST

Army 79, Loyola (Md.) 69

Boston U. 84, Lafayette 82

Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48

Colgate 79, Holy Cross 59

Georgetown 82, DePaul 73

Hartford 96, Binghamton 76

La Salle 79, Davidson 69

Lehigh 80, American U. 66

Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61

Navy 64, Bucknell 53

New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58

Niagara 86, Canisius 84

Penn St. 78, Maryland 61

St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47

Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63

SOUTH

Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73

Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48

Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70

George Mason 77, Richmond 63

Houston 99, East Carolina 65

McNeese St. 84, Nicholls 75

Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 60

Radford 72, High Point 54

Sam Houston St. 71, New Orleans 60

Tennessee 73, Mississippi 71

UCF 75, South Florida 63

Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51

MIDWEST

Bradley 67, Valparaiso 42

Illinois St. 65, Missouri St. 57

S. Illinois 98, Evansville 91

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 110, Houston Baptist 75

Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT

