Army 79, Loyola (Md.) 69
Boston U. 84, Lafayette 82
Clemson 62, Pittsburgh 48
Colgate 79, Holy Cross 59
Georgetown 82, DePaul 73
Hartford 96, Binghamton 76
La Salle 79, Davidson 69
Lehigh 80, American U. 66
Mass.-Lowell 70, Maine 61
Navy 64, Bucknell 53
New Hampshire 62, Albany (NY) 58
Niagara 86, Canisius 84
Penn St. 78, Maryland 61
St. Bonaventure 68, Duquesne 47
Stony Brook 78, UMBC 63
Campbell 85, SC-Upstate 73
Charleston Southern 77, UNC-Asheville 48
Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 70
George Mason 77, Richmond 63
Houston 99, East Carolina 65
McNeese St. 84, Nicholls 75
Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 60
Radford 72, High Point 54
Sam Houston St. 71, New Orleans 60
Tennessee 73, Mississippi 71
UCF 75, South Florida 63
Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 51
Bradley 67, Valparaiso 42
Illinois St. 65, Missouri St. 57
S. Illinois 98, Evansville 91
Lamar 110, Houston Baptist 75
Texas Tech 84, Oklahoma St. 80, OT
