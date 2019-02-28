Thursday, Feb. 28 EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Hofstra 80, Drexel 77

LIU Brooklyn 84, CCSU 55

Northeastern 75, Delaware 64

Sacred Heart 87, Robert Morris 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Wagner 72

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Bryant 66

William & Mary 67, Towson 65

Xavier 84, St. John’s 73

SOUTH

Elon 73, James Madison 58

Georgia Southern 81, UALR 66

Georgia St. 76, Arkansas St. 60

Hampton 90, Winthrop 75

Texas State 58, Troy 44

VMI 84, Mercer 71

Wofford 80, Chattanooga 54

MIDWEST

Michigan 82, Nebraska 53

New Mexico St. 75, UMKC 55

