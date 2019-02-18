Listen Live Sports

Collegiate Baseball Poll

February 18, 2019 1:49 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 17, total points and preseason ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU 3-0 494 1
2. Vanderbilt 2-1 492 2
3. UCLA 3-0 490 3
4. Texas Tech 2-1 487 4
5. Stanford 3-0 484 5
6. Florida 3-0 482 6
7. Oregon State 3-0 479 7
8. North Carolina 3-0 476 8
9. Florida State 4-0 473 10
10. Coastal Carolina 3-0 472 12
11. Georgia 3-0 471 13
12. Louisville 1-2 468 9
13. Mississippi 1-1 466 11
14. Texas 2-1 464 14
15. Clemson 2-1 462 15
16. TCU 2-1 461 19
17. Cal State Fullerton 2-1 460 18
18. Oklahoma State 2-1 457 16
19. Georgia Tech 2-1 455 17
20. Duke 3-0 453 20
21. Baylor 4-0 450 21
22. N.C. State 3-0 447 22
23. Arkansas 3-0 445 25
24. Arizona 4-0 443 26
25. Mississippi State 3-0 440 27
26. Auburn 2-1 439 23
27. UConn 2-1 438
28. Texas A&M 3-0 435 29
29. Southern Miss. 3-0 434 30
30. Miami 3-0 431

