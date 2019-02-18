TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 17, total points and preseason ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU
|3-0
|494
|1
|2. Vanderbilt
|2-1
|492
|2
|3. UCLA
|3-0
|490
|3
|4. Texas Tech
|2-1
|487
|4
|5. Stanford
|3-0
|484
|5
|6. Florida
|3-0
|482
|6
|7. Oregon State
|3-0
|479
|7
|8. North Carolina
|3-0
|476
|8
|9. Florida State
|4-0
|473
|10
|10. Coastal Carolina
|3-0
|472
|12
|11. Georgia
|3-0
|471
|13
|12. Louisville
|1-2
|468
|9
|13. Mississippi
|1-1
|466
|11
|14. Texas
|2-1
|464
|14
|15. Clemson
|2-1
|462
|15
|16. TCU
|2-1
|461
|19
|17. Cal State Fullerton
|2-1
|460
|18
|18. Oklahoma State
|2-1
|457
|16
|19. Georgia Tech
|2-1
|455
|17
|20. Duke
|3-0
|453
|20
|21. Baylor
|4-0
|450
|21
|22. N.C. State
|3-0
|447
|22
|23. Arkansas
|3-0
|445
|25
|24. Arizona
|4-0
|443
|26
|25. Mississippi State
|3-0
|440
|27
|26. Auburn
|2-1
|439
|23
|27. UConn
|2-1
|438
|—
|28. Texas A&M
|3-0
|435
|29
|29. Southern Miss.
|3-0
|434
|30
|30. Miami
|3-0
|431
|—
