TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 17, total points and preseason ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU 3-0 494 1 2. Vanderbilt 2-1 492 2 3. UCLA 3-0 490 3 4. Texas Tech 2-1 487 4 5. Stanford 3-0 484 5 6. Florida 3-0 482 6 7. Oregon State 3-0 479 7 8. North Carolina 3-0 476 8 9. Florida State 4-0 473 10 10. Coastal Carolina 3-0 472 12 11. Georgia 3-0 471 13 12. Louisville 1-2 468 9 13. Mississippi 1-1 466 11 14. Texas 2-1 464 14 15. Clemson 2-1 462 15 16. TCU 2-1 461 19 17. Cal State Fullerton 2-1 460 18 18. Oklahoma State 2-1 457 16 19. Georgia Tech 2-1 455 17 20. Duke 3-0 453 20 21. Baylor 4-0 450 21 22. N.C. State 3-0 447 22 23. Arkansas 3-0 445 25 24. Arizona 4-0 443 26 25. Mississippi State 3-0 440 27 26. Auburn 2-1 439 23 27. UConn 2-1 438 — 28. Texas A&M 3-0 435 29 29. Southern Miss. 3-0 434 30 30. Miami 3-0 431 —

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.