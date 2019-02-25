TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 24, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU
|7-0
|494
|1
|2. Vanderbilt
|5-1
|492
|2
|3. UCLA
|6-1
|490
|3
|4. Texas Tech
|5-1
|488
|4
|5. Oregon State
|8-0
|485
|7
|6. North Carolina
|7-0
|484
|8
|7. Florida State
|7-0
|482
|9
|8. Stanford
|6-1
|480
|5
|9. Georgia
|6-0
|475
|11
|10. N.C. State
|7-0
|472
|22
|11. Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|471
|10
|12. Louisville
|5-2
|468
|12
|13. Florida
|5-3
|466
|6
|14. Baylor
|7-0
|464
|21
|15. Clemson
|6-1
|462
|15
|16. Mississippi State
|6-1
|460
|25
|17. Mississippi
|4-2
|458
|13
|18. Texas
|6-2
|457
|14
|19. TCU
|5-2
|455
|16
|20. Cal State Fullerton
|4-2
|453
|17
|21. Duke
|6-1
|451
|20
|22. Arkansas
|5-1
|448
|23
|23. Texas A&M
|7-1
|445
|28
|24. Arizona State
|7-0
|442
|—
|25. Michigan
|6-0
|440
|—
|26. Illinois
|6-0
|438
|—
|27. Sam Houston State
|5-1
|435
|—
|28. Oklahoma State
|5-2
|433
|18
|29. Auburn
|6-2
|431
|26
|30. South Carolina
|6-1
|429
|—
