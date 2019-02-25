TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 24, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU 7-0 494 1 2. Vanderbilt 5-1 492 2 3. UCLA 6-1 490 3 4. Texas Tech 5-1 488 4 5. Oregon State 8-0 485 7 6. North Carolina 7-0 484 8 7. Florida State 7-0 482 9 8. Stanford 6-1 480 5 9. Georgia 6-0 475 11 10. N.C. State 7-0 472 22 11. Coastal Carolina 7-1 471 10 12. Louisville 5-2 468 12 13. Florida 5-3 466 6 14. Baylor 7-0 464 21 15. Clemson 6-1 462 15 16. Mississippi State 6-1 460 25 17. Mississippi 4-2 458 13 18. Texas 6-2 457 14 19. TCU 5-2 455 16 20. Cal State Fullerton 4-2 453 17 21. Duke 6-1 451 20 22. Arkansas 5-1 448 23 23. Texas A&M 7-1 445 28 24. Arizona State 7-0 442 — 25. Michigan 6-0 440 — 26. Illinois 6-0 438 — 27. Sam Houston State 5-1 435 — 28. Oklahoma State 5-2 433 18 29. Auburn 6-2 431 26 30. South Carolina 6-1 429 —

