Collegiate Baseball Poll

February 25, 2019 1:33 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through Feb. 24, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU 7-0 494 1
2. Vanderbilt 5-1 492 2
3. UCLA 6-1 490 3
4. Texas Tech 5-1 488 4
5. Oregon State 8-0 485 7
6. North Carolina 7-0 484 8
7. Florida State 7-0 482 9
8. Stanford 6-1 480 5
9. Georgia 6-0 475 11
10. N.C. State 7-0 472 22
11. Coastal Carolina 7-1 471 10
12. Louisville 5-2 468 12
13. Florida 5-3 466 6
14. Baylor 7-0 464 21
15. Clemson 6-1 462 15
16. Mississippi State 6-1 460 25
17. Mississippi 4-2 458 13
18. Texas 6-2 457 14
19. TCU 5-2 455 16
20. Cal State Fullerton 4-2 453 17
21. Duke 6-1 451 20
22. Arkansas 5-1 448 23
23. Texas A&M 7-1 445 28
24. Arizona State 7-0 442
25. Michigan 6-0 440
26. Illinois 6-0 438
27. Sam Houston State 5-1 435
28. Oklahoma State 5-2 433 18
29. Auburn 6-2 431 26
30. South Carolina 6-1 429

