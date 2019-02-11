Listen Live Sports

Colley scores 32 as No. 23 Michigan State women beat Indiana

February 11, 2019 9:19 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Shay Colley scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting Monday night to help No. 23 Michigan State beat Indiana 77-61 and avenge a loss to the Hoosiers earlier this season.

Taryn McCutcheon finished with 12 points and Nia Clouden scored 11 for Michigan State.

Indiana (17-8, 6-7 Big Ten) beat the Spartans 68-64 at home on Jan. 6 to open conference play with three consecutive wins but the Hoosiers have lost seven of 10 since.

Jaelynn Penn made back-to-back baskets and Brenna Wise hit a 3-pointer in a 7-2 run to open the second half that gave Indiana a 37-35 lead. Colley answered with a layup and McCutcheon hit a 3 to give Michigan State (17-5, 7-5) the lead for good. Colley scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Spartans took a 55-45 lead into the fourth. The Hoosiers trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

Penn led Indiana with 19 points, Bendu Yeaney scored 12 and Grace Berger added 10.

Michigan State shot 55.6 percent in the second half, including 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) in the fourth quarter.

