Collier helps No. 2 UConn rout Wichita State 84-47

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 32 points, making 13 of 15 shots, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 UConn to an 84-47 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night.

The Huskies were missing coach Geno Auriemma for the second straight game because of a stomach virus. The Hall of Famer issued a statement saying he expects to be back on the sideline Saturday for the Huskies final home game of the season against Houston.

In his absence, associate head coach Chris Dailey guided UConn (26-2, 14-0 American) to the outright American Athletic Conference championship with the win. The Huskies moved to 100-0 in regular-season American games since joining the conference. Katie Lou Samuelson scored 18 points for the Huskies, making five 3-pointers. Crystal Dangerfield had 14 points and eight assists for UConn.

Collier moved into eighth on the school’s career scoring list, moving past Kara Wolters and Diana Taurasi. The senior forward has 2,169 points now. She’s 10 points out of moving into fifth all-time at UConn.

Freshman Carla Bremaud scored 15 points for Wichita State (11-16, 4-10), just three shy of her season high. Bremaud was 6 of 10 from the floor while the rest of the Shockers were 13 of 44.

The Huskies ended the first quarter on a 23-0 run to lead 27-5. The Shockers, with five freshmen among their top eight players, went more than nine minutes without scoring in a stretch that extended into the second period.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies cruise into March, when UConn teams tend to make their mark.

Wichita State: The Shockers get a lesson on facing the highest level and didn’t lose by 81 like last season.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies host Houston on Saturday.

Wichita State: The Shockers travel to Temple on Saturday

