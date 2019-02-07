Listen Live Sports

Collins scores 23, sparks South Florida past SMU 67-66

February 7, 2019 11:22 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — David Collins hit two key 3-pointers in the final 72 seconds, the second one lifting South Florida to a 67-66 victory over SMU on Thursday night.

After a timeout with 17 seconds left, USF’s Laquincy Rideau penetrated from the right side and threw a skip pass to Collins near the left corner. He knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Bulls a one-point lead with six seconds remaining.

After an SMU timeout, the Mustangs’ Jimmy Whitt Jr. brought the ball up the right side of the floor. As he approached the right side of the 3-point arc he attempted to pass but it was deflected and picked up by SMU’s Ethan Chargois who could only throw up a lunging off-balance shot as time ran out.

South Florida led 61-53 with five minutes remaining but SMU went on an 11-0 run to lead 64-61 with 1:27 to go. Collins tied it with a 3-pointer and Chargois made two free throws to give SMU a 66-64 lead with 45 seconds to go.

Collins had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bulls (16-6, 6-4 American). Rideau had 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Isiaha Mike had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for SMU (12-10, 4-6). Jahmal McMurray scored 15 points.

