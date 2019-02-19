Colorado looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Colorado (16-9, 7-6) vs. Washington State (10-15, 3-9)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks for its sixth straight conference win against Washington State. Colorado’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Oregon State Beavers 76-74 on Jan. 31. Washington State lost 72-70 to Washington on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robert Franks has averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. CJ Elleby is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Buffaloes are led by Tyler Bey, who is averaging 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Buffaloes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 16-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Cougars are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 10-9 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 9-9 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams. The Cougars have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

