Colorado sends Arizona to 7th straight loss, 67-60.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wright IV led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 67-60 win over Arizona on Sunday night, sending the Wildcats to their first seven-game losing streak in 36 years.

Siewert had 15 points and nine rebounds and Wright had 14 points in the Buffaloes’ fifth consecutive Pac-12 win.

The Buffs (16-9, 7-6) had never won more than three consecutive league games since bolting the Big 12 in 2011.

Ryan Luther scored 17 points for the Wildcats (14-12, 5-8) and Dylan Smith had 16.

Playing without injured guard Brandon Williams for a fifth straight game, the Wildcats never led.

They trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but cut their deficit to 34-28 at the break and came out in the second half determined to get center Chase Jeter more involved after he was held to one bucket in the first half.

Jeter, who finished with 10 points scored Arizona’s first three baskets after the break, on a reverse layup, a dunk and a hook, then fed Luther driving to the basket to cap a 15-4 run that tied it at 36.

Wright scored the game’s next seven points, sparking a 17-5 run that put Colorado ahead 53-41 halfway through the second half.

The Wildcats never got closer than seven points after that.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Luther sank his first three 3-pointers in the first half but he clanked his next two 3s even though the Buffs continued to leave him open. His open 3 in the second half pulled the Wildcats to 59-52. … Arizona has lost five of six games in Boulder since the Buffaloes bolted the Big 12 for the Pac-12, winning at Colorado in 2013-14 and 2014-15 with teams that made the round of eight in the NCAA tournament. … Guard Alex Barcello was helped off the court with a leg injury at the 7:07 mark of the first half but returned to action after halftime.

Colorado: For the first time in school history, the Buffs have climbed back to a game over .500 after being four games under .500 during conference play. … Colorado improved to 10-4 against the Wildcats in Boulder, but Arizona still leads the series 14-6 since the Buffs joined the Pac-12. … The Buffs didn’t get whistled for a foul in the second half until the 6:29 mark when Siewert fouled Brandon Randolph.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats host Cal on Thursday night.

Colorado: The Buffaloes visit Washington State on Wednesday night.

