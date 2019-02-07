Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts bring back longtime offensive line coach Mudd to staff

February 7, 2019 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have rehired Howard Mudd as a senior offensive assistant.

Coach Frank Reich also announced Thursday that Klayton Adams will be Indy’s new assistant offensive line coach and Marcus Brady has been promoted from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach.

Mudd spent 12 seasons as the Colts offensive line coach during the Peyton Manning era. He has more than 40 years of NFL experience, including eight seasons as player. He’s coached with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Adams was hired as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator last month after spending 14 seasons on college staffs.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brady was Indianapolis’ assistant quarterbacks coach last season after 16 years in the CFL.

___

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.