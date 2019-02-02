Listen Live Sports

Combs leads Texas Southern past Alabama State, 83-59

February 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Combs scored 29 points and Texas Southern cruised to a second straight win, handing Alabama State just its second Southwestern Conference loss, 83-59 on Saturday night.

The Hornets came into the game with six wins in its first seven conference starts, but Alabama State has struggled on the road and now is just 2-9 away from Montgomery.

Texas State leads the SWAC in scoring, averaging 77.1 points per game coming into the game, 78.7 points per game against league opponents.

Combs hit 12 of 18 shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (10-11, 5-3). Justin Hopkins added 14 points and grabbed 10 boards and John Jones added 13 points.

Leon Daniels had 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting to lead Alabama State (8-11, 6-2). A.J. Farrar grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

