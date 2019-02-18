Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Combs lifts Texas Southern past Jackson St. 77-65

February 18, 2019 11:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had a career-high 33 points plus 17 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Jackson State 77-65 on Monday night.

Combs hit 8 of 10 shots.

Jalyn Patterson had 17 points for Texas Southern (14-11, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Derrick Bruce added 11 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the road team.

Jontrell Walker had 16 points for Jackson State (9-17, 6-7), which has now lost four games in a row. Chris Howell added 16 points and six rebounds. Venjie Wallis had 14 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Jackson State this season. Texas Southern defeated Jackson State 75-65 on Jan. 21. Texas Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Grambling State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.