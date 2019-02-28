Listen Live Sports

Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy accused of berating prep refs

February 28, 2019 2:48 pm
 
PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been accused of confronting and berating referees after a loss by his stepson’s high school basketball team.

The Pulaski School District says McCarthy followed the officials as they left a game Tuesday. Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by a point, ending its season.

Notre Dame said Thursday one of its administrators received a call of apology from the parent involved, but declined to say it was McCarthy.

WLUK-TV reports the referees filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s high school sports regulatory body.

The sports agency representing McCarthy did not immediately return a request for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

