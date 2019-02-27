Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Connecticut looks to end streak vs Wichita State

February 27, 2019 6:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Connecticut (13-14, 4-10) vs. Wichita State (13-13, 6-8)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Connecticut’s conference losing streak to six games. Connecticut’s last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 76-52 on Feb. 3. Wichita State lost 88-85 to Memphis on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Markis McDuffie has averaged 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Samajae Haynes-Jones has paired with McDuffie and is accounting for 12.3 points per game. The Huskies are led by Jalen Adams, who is averaging 15.7 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Connecticut has lost its last seven road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Connecticut is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The Huskies have put up only 63.2 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.