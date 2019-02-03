Listen Live Sports

Cooks, Colley net 20, No. 22 Michigan State women top Purdue

February 3, 2019 4:44 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sidney Cooks and Shay Colley scored 20 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State scored the last eight points to defeat Purdue 74-66 on Sunday after blowing a 15-point, second-half lead.

After Tamara Farquhar’s putback with 57.3 seconds left tied the game at 66, Colley drove down the lane for a difficult layup. The Boilermakers missed three shots and had a critical five-second turnover after that. Cook and Colley both made a pair of free throws.

Jenna Allen became the fifth player in double figures with two late free throws for the Spartans (16-5, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), who have won three straight and are 12-0 at home.

Ae’Rianna Harris had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (15-9, 6-5), which lost its fourth straight. Karissa McLaughlin added 16 points.

MSU led 39-26 at the half but after scoring the first hoop of the second half, the Spartans went cold. Purdue cut the deficit to nine before a Cooks jumper and then reeled off six more points to make it 43-38. Purdue trailed 54-51 entering the fourth quarter and caught the Spartans at 62 with three minutes left and again on Farquhar’s basket.

The Spartans were 9 of 24 in the second half and went 5:33 without a basket. Purdue had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points.

