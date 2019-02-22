Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Copeland scores 23 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 77-59

February 22, 2019 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Alex Copeland had a season-high 23 points as Yale defeated Dartmouth 77-59 on Friday night.

Copeland shot 11 for 12 from the field.

Azar Swain had 16 points for Yale (18-4, 8-1 Ivy League), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Miye Oni added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Bruner had eight rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Big Green (11-14, 2-7). James Foye added 15 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chris Knight, who led the Big Green in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, had four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green this season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 89-68 on Feb. 2. Yale faces Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth takes on Brown on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.