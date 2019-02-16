Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coppin State holds off Maryland-Eastern Shore 58-55

February 16, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Chad Andrews-Fulton recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds to lift Coppin State to a 58-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton had 17 points for Coppin State (6-21, 6-6 Mid-Eastern Conference). Lamar Morgan added 10 points.

Ryan Andino had 20 points for the Hawks (4-24, 2-11), who have now lost four straight games. Bryan Urrutia added eight assists.

Coppin State plays Howard at home next Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore matches up against Delaware State on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.