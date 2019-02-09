Listen Live Sports

Cornell wins 17th consecutive Ivy League wrestling title

February 9, 2019 7:58 pm
 
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — No. 10 Cornell won its 17th straight Ivy League wrestling title Saturday with an impressive 34-7 win over No. 19 Princeton.

The streak for the Rob Koll-coached Big Red (11-2) is the longest by any school in any sport in conference history. They are 5-0 in the league this season and have won 88 straight Ivy matches dating to the 2001-02 season.

Cornell won 8 of 10 matches, with Ben Honis handing No. 3-ranked Patrick Brucki his first loss of the season in a 197-pound match. No. 11 Vitali Arujau of Cornell finished off No. 10 Patrick Glory in the second period.

Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell, the reigning NCAA champion at 141 pounds, scored a 14-6 win over Marshall Keller of Princeton.

Matthew Kolodzik, ranked No. 2 nationally at 149 pounds, and Quincy Monday (157) won matches for Princeton (6-6, 2-1).

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

