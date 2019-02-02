Listen Live Sports

Costa Rica-United States Summary

February 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
At San Jose, Calif.
Costa Rica 0 0—0
United States 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, United States, Lletget (Lewis), 80th minute. 2, United States, Arriola (Lletget), 88th minute.

Yellow cards_Fuller, CR, 53rd; Zimmerman, US, 72nd. Red cards_None.

Referee_Fernando Hernandez, Mexico. Linesmen_Andres Hernandes, Mexico; Mario Lopez, Mexico.

A_13,656.

Lineups

Costa Rica_Esteban Alvarado; Keysher Fuller, Pablo Arboine (Jose Miguel Cubero 86th), Francisco Calvo, Waylon Francis; David Guzman (Nestor Monge 81st), Allan Cruz; Marvin Loria (Joseph Mora 77th), Ronaldo Araya (Jean Scott 58th), Jose Alfaro (Alberth Villalobos 56th), Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Jonathan McDonald 63rd)

United States_Zack Steffen; Nick Lima, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz; Wil Trapp; Djordje Mihailovic (Sebastian Lletget 63rd), Cristian Roldan; Corey Baird (Jonathan Lewis 70th), Gyasi Zardes (Christian Ramirez 78th), Paul Arriola

