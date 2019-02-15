Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Court to rule on trial of teen in Maryland locker-room rape

February 15, 2019 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) — One of four Maryland teenagers charged as adults with rape in a Damascus High School locker-room attack is set to appear in court.

The Washington Post reports a judge is expected to rule Friday on whether the case against the 15-year-old will be tried in adult court or sent to juvenile court.

Authorities say he and three others restrained four 14-year-olds before an October junior varsity football practice and raped them or tried to rape them with broomsticks. A fifth teen faced second-degree rape charges as a juvenile.

The 15-year-old’s attorney, David Felsen, said in court filings that the teen thought he was committing an established football program prank. He says his client isn’t able to “appreciate the adult requirements of his behavior.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The newspaper says similar hearings for the other teens charged as adults are expected.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.